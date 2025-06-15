DT
PT
Home / Uttar Pradesh / 5 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

5 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained
article_Author
PTI
Amethi, Updated At : 10:08 AM Jun 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A pick-up vehicle rammed into an ambulance on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Sunday, killing five persons, police said.

The accident took place when the ambulance was carrying a body from Haryana to Bihar.

Five people travelling in the ambulance died in the collision, while one person was seriously injured. The injured has been admitted to the district hospital, SHO of Bazar Shukul police station Abhinesh Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

