Home / Uttar Pradesh / 5 killed in Uttar Pradesh car crash while returning from wedding

5 killed in Uttar Pradesh car crash while returning from wedding

Six others are undergoing treatment
article_Author
ANI
Hardoi, Updated At : 09:14 AM May 31, 2025 IST
The accident took place on the Kharar-Landran.
Five people lost their lives when a car returning from a wedding procession lost control and crashed near Majhila Police Station in Hardoi district in the early hours of Saturday, officials reported.

Police swiftly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where six individuals are currently undergoing treatment. Doctors declared five others dead on arrival.

According to the police, postmortem and Panchayatnama proceedings have been initiated.

CO Shahabad Anuj Kumar said, "While returning from the wedding procession, a car lost control and crashed near the Police Station Majhila. Police immediately reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital. Five people were declared dead by the doctors. Six people are being treated in the hospital. Police are carrying out the postmortem and Panchayatnama proceedings."

