5 of family found dead in Mathura, mass suicide suspected

5 of family found dead in Mathura, mass suicide suspected

Mathura police have recovered suicide note; a video made by the patriarch of the family was also found on his mobile phone, besides a message written on wall

PTI
PTI
Mathura, Updated At : 04:29 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. iStock
A couple and their three minor children were found dead inside their home in Mathura's Khapparpur village on Tuesday, police said, suspecting that it is a case of mass suicide.

Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot. A video made by the patriarch of the family was also found on his mobile phone, besides a message written on a wall, they said.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the deceased have been identified as Manish Kumar (35), a farmer, his wife aged around 32, and their two daughters -- Honey (8) and Priyanshi (5) -- and son Prateek (3).

"They were found dead inside a room of their house," he said.

The police said they received information about the incident from Manish Kumar's brother.

When the children didn't come out in the morning to play, Manish's brother went inside the house after jumping the wall and broke open the door, and found his family members dead. He was accompanied by some villagers.

In the alleged suicide note written by Manish Kumar, the 35-year-old said that he and his wife are willing to end their lives and nobody is responsible for their deaths, according to the police.

He was troubled by some problems and was not able to share them with others, Circle Officer (Mahavan) Shweta Verma said, citing the suicide note.

Calling it an unfortunate incident, Mathura District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said Manish recorded a video on his mobile before the incident.

In the video, Manish said that he is willingly taking the extreme step. He also mentioned that he recently sold a plot to someone for Rs 12 lakh and had also received money from the buyer.

The DM said that the chief minister has also expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide full support to the family and probe the matter from all angles.

SSP Kumar said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway. Agra Divisional Commissioner Nagendra Pratap also visited the mortuary in the afternoon.

