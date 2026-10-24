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Home / Uttar Pradesh / 5 temporary shops catch fire in Noida's Raipur village, one dead

5 temporary shops catch fire in Noida's Raipur village, one dead

6 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was brought under control after the temporary shops were evacuated

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PTI
Noida, Updated At : 04:14 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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A person died after a fire broke out at five temporary shops in Raipur village under Sector 126 police station limits in Noida on Saturday, police said.

According to police, six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was brought under control after the temporary shops were evacuated.

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During the firefighting operation, a person was found unconscious and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

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Details of the person were yet to be ascertained.

Senior police officers were present at the spot, and further necessary legal proceedings were under way, they added.

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