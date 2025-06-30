50 supporters of MP Chandrashekhar Azad arrested for vandalism  

Police arrested around 50 supporters of Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad for resorting to vandalism on Sunday.

The angry supporters of the MP, who was stopped by police on Sunday while on his way to meet the family of a person who died of burn injuries at Isota village in Prayagraj, had created a ruckus and damaged two police vehicles.

The family of the deceased, Devishankar, had claimed that he was burnt to death on April 13.

Azad had reached the Circuit House, but was stopped by police due to “security reasons”, according to police.

According to Yamuna Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chandra Yadav, 50 people accused of stone pelting and vandalism near Isota village have been arrested so far and the rest are being identified. Cases are being registered against these people under stringent sections.

DCP Yadav said that charges under the National Security Act will be imposed on these people and the cost of damages will also be recovered.

Yadav said party workers gathered in large numbers following the information about Chandrashekhar’s visit to Isota village in Karchana tehsil on Sunday. They started pelting stones after coming to know that the leader would not be coming.

The dial 112 vehicle and another vehicle were damaged by the mob, he said.