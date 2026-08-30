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Home / Uttar Pradesh / 50-year-old teacher arrested for molesting Class 5 student in Ballia district

50-year-old teacher arrested for molesting Class 5 student in Ballia district

The incident occurred on Thursday when the minor went to attend classes at the composite school located in a village in the Sukhpara police station area

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PTI
Ballia (UP), Updated At : 04:41 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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A 50-year-old teacher at a government composite school in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a Class 5 student, police said.

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According to the police, an FIR was registered on Sunday against Manoj Rai, based on a complaint lodged by the student's mother under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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The incident occurred on Thursday when the minor went to attend classes at the composite school located in a village in the Sukhpara police station area, where the accused allegedly committed obscene acts and molested her.

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Station House Officer (SHO) Ratnesh Dubey said the police have arrested the accused teacher.

Additionally, District Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Manish Kumar Singh stated that he is aware of the matter and has requested a report from the Block Education Officer. He added that departmental action will be initiated against the teacher once the report is submitted.

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