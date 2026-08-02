55-year-old college accountant and gym owner shoots self in Saharanpur    

A 55-year-old gym owner, who worked as an accountant at a private college, allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with a country-made firearm at his residence in Saharanpur district, police said on Sunday.

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The incident took place on Saturday night at Salempur village under the Sarsawa police station limits, and the deceased has been identified as Devdutt Sharma, they said.

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According to police, Sharma returned home from work on Saturday evening, had dinner and later allegedly shot himself in the head.

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Hearing the gunshot, neighbours and people at his gym located on the same premises rushed to the spot and took him to the Government Medical College in Pilkhani, where doctors declared him dead.

Circle Officer Pawan Kumar said Sharma worked as an accountant at Balaji College of Law and also ran a gym from a portion of his house.

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Before taking the extreme step, Sharma sent a lengthy message to his niece on WhatsApp, expressing emotional distress and mentioning his last wishes. The message is being examined, Kumar said.

According to the family, Sharma, who was married to Seema for 33 years, was not on good terms with his wife of late. The couple has two sons -- Abhishek, who works in Saudi Arabia, and Aditya, who studies in Chandigarh, police said.

Police have recovered a country-made firearm, an empty cartridge and the deceased's mobile phone from the spot. The matter is being probed from all angles, and no conclusion has been drawn yet, the officer said.