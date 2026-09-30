Six schoolchildren were injured after a speeding tractor-trolley — allegedly involved in illegal mining — collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling, on Wednesday morning, police said.

The tractor driver fled the spot after the accident, and was later apprehended along with the vehicle, they said.

Advertisement

A case has been registered against the driver. Police are also looking into the allegation that the tractor-trolley was being used in illegal mining.

Advertisement

The accident took place around 8:30 am in a village under Sahaswan police station.

According to police, the tractor-trolley collided with the school commute, causing the children to fall and sustain injuries. A police response vehicle and local police reached the spot and took the injured children to Community Health Centre, Sahaswan.

Advertisement

They were later referred to the district hospital for further examination. All six are said to be out of danger.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hridesh Kumar Katheria identified the injured as Bhagwati (16), Kishanpal (13), Preeti Yadav (17), Nandkishore (12), Ramgopal (14) and Rajni (11), all residents of Ibrahimarpur Garhi village.

Bhagwati, Kishanpal and Preeti suffered external injuries, while Nandkishore, Ramgopal and Rajni sustained internal injuries, police said.