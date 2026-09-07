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Home / Uttar Pradesh / 6-year-old UP boy donates piggy bank savings to Nepal flood victims

6-year-old UP boy donates piggy bank savings to Nepal flood victims

Alfaz Sheikh handed over the money to the district magistrate and requested that the money be deposited in a relief fund

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PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 11:35 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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A six-year-old boy from Kushinagar district has won hearts by deciding to donate all of his savings, collected over the past year in a piggy bank, for the victims of devastating floods in neighbouring Nepal.

Alfaz Sheikh, a resident of Betiya village in the Padrauna tehsil area of Kushinagar district, was deeply moved after watching images of the devastation and suffering caused by the floods in Nepal on television and social media, officials said.

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On September 3, the child arrived at the office of Kushinagar District Magistrate Mahender Singh Tawar carrying his piggy bank filled with savings.

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He handed over the piggy bank to the district magistrate and requested that the money be deposited in a relief fund and sent to the flood victims in Nepal, officials said.

The six-year-old's gesture drew the attention of officials and employees present at the district magistrate's office, who praised his compassion and willingness to help people in distress.

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"At an age when children usually save money for toys and their small personal needs, Alfaz decided to dedicate his entire savings of one year to help disaster victims," a district administration official said.

The officials described the child's initiative as an example of humanitarian sensitivity and goodwill towards a neighbouring country.

Administration officials said efforts were being made to find an appropriate way to send the child's savings to Nepal in accordance with his wish.

Alfaz's gesture, they said, was a reminder that the value of help is determined not by the amount of money involved but by the intention behind it.

The child's grandfather, Kaslim Ali, told reporters that he was moved after seeing devastating pictures coming from Nepal after the flood and expressed his desire to donate his savings which will be about Rs 20,000 in his piggy bank.

"We reached the district magistrate office where Alfaz handed over his piggy bank to the DM," Ali said.

The boy's father works in Riyadh, and the boy is the third among four siblings.

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