8 charred to death as SUV catches fire after collision with truck near UP’s Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), December 10
Eight people, including a child, were charred to death in their SUV after it was hit by an oncoming truck and caught fire in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.
The driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle after it suffered a tyre puncture. It jumped the barrier onto other side of the road and was hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction, they said.
The accident occurred late on Saturday near Dubhaura village on the Bareilly-Nainital Road, they added.
By the time the police reached the spot, the SUV was engulfed in the flames, the police said.
Superintendent of Police Sushil Chandrabhan confirmed the deaths of the eight people, including the child.
The victims are yet to be identified.
The SUV belonged to Sumit Gupta, who had given it to one Furkhan, the police said and added a detailed probe is under way.
