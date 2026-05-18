8 killed as van collides with truck in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
The van was going to Sisaiya from Lakhimpur when the accident took place between Unchgaon and Bharehta villages
Advertisement
Eight people were killed and two critically injured as a van collided head-on with a truck on the Sisaiya-Lakhimpur national highway on Monday, police said.
Advertisement
The van was going to Sisaiya from Lakhimpur when the accident took place between Unchgaon and Bharehta villages.
Advertisement
Dhaurahra Circle Officer Shamsher Bahadur Singh said the injured were rushed to the district hospital.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement