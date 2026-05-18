8 killed as van collides with truck in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Eight people were killed and two critically injured as a van collided head-on with a truck on the Sisaiya-Lakhimpur national highway on Monday, police said.

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The van was going to Sisaiya from Lakhimpur when the accident took place between Unchgaon and Bharehta villages.

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Dhaurahra Circle Officer Shamsher Bahadur Singh said the injured were rushed to the district hospital.