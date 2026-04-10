A boat carrying tourists capsized in Vrindavan's Yamuna on Friday afternoon, leaving at least nine persons dead and eight others missing.

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The pilgrims were on a steamer and part of 150 devotees who left in two buses on Thursday afternoon.

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Though there are reports about recovery of nine bodies, identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed. Owners of several commercial organisations kept their shutters down after receiving information about the tragedy.

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The devotees included those from Muktsar and Ludhiana, sources said.

A group of about 32 persons, including children, had set out on a Yamuna trip in a private steamer. However, soon after, the locals received an information about the mishap near Keshi Ghat.

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Those rescued have been shifted to various healthcare centers in Vrindavan.