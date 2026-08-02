9-year-old killed, teen cousin critical after group attacks them in Gorakhpur

A nine-year-old boy was killed and his 15-year-old cousin critically injured in Pipraich after a group of men allegedly attacked them on Saturday night with sticks, iron rods and bricks, police said on Sunday. Officials said the attack occurred days after a panchayat settled an issue regarding the alleged harassment of the deceased's female relative, a Class 11 student, by the attackers.

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According to police, the deceased has been identified as Saras Singh, a Class 4 student and a resident of Araji Basdila in the AIIMS police station area.

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They said he had been staying with his maternal aunt in a village under Pipraich because his mother died five years ago. His cousin, Shivkumar Singh, is undergoing treatment at the BRD Medical College.

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Police said tension had been simmering between the two sides following allegations that a Class 11 girl from Shivkumar's family was harassed by a local youth, Sikandar Sahani.

Although a village panchayat had reportedly settled the matter, resentment persisted, police said.

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On Saturday evening, Saras and Shivkumar were on their way to a paan shop when members of the rival group allegedly intercepted them near Bela crossing. The group reportedly chased them to a shop and assaulted them.

Police said Shivkumar was the primary target, but Saras sustained severe injuries while trying to intervene. Both were rushed to the Pipraich Community Health Centre and later referred to BRD Medical College, where Saras succumbed to his injuries late in the night.

The incident triggered tension in the village, prompting deployment of additional police personnel.

Following this, Gorakhpur's Senior Superintendent of Police, Dr Kaustubh, suspended two policemen, including the SHO of Pipraich police station.

On a complaint filed by Raju Singh (father of Shivkumar), police registered a murder case against Sikandar Sahani and eight others — Hari, Rahul, Sandeep, Vikas, Ratneshwar, Manoj, Roshan and Vijay, all residents of Bela Sahwa Tola.

Circle Officer (Chauri Chaura) Kundan Singh said that raids were underway to arrest the accused and that the situation remained under control.