'Abducted, raped, coerced': UP woman alleges forced conversion for marriage; 8 booked

Police have registered a case against eight persons, including a police constable and four named individuals, for allegedly abducting a woman, sexually exploiting her, and forcing her to undergo religious conversion and marriage, officials said on Friday.

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In her complaint, the victim's mother said that a police constable named Asif, who was posted at Fatehpur Kotwali in 2024, attempted to sexually harass her daughter and pressure her to convert to Islam.

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When she resisted, he lured her with financial offers and put her in touch with Javed, a resident of Basara village working in Saudi Arabia.

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The police said Javed allegedly brainwashed the woman through social media.

Upon his return from Saudi Arabia, Javed took the woman with him on January 2, raped her, and forced her to adopt Islam, the complaint said.

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The victim was allegedly forced to undergo abortion twice after getting pregnant during this period, it said.

A few days ago, Javed, along with his relatives Rehan and Hamza, allegedly took the woman to a mazar in the Masauli area, where a cleric forcibly solemnised their 'nikah'.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vikas Chandra Tripathi said an FIR has been registered based on the complaint, and the victim's official statement is being recorded.

Local SHO Amit Pratap Singh said that four individuals — Javed, Hamza, Rehan and Asif — along with eight unidentified persons had been booked under the relevant legal provisions, of which three have been detained for questioning.