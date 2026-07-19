Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Japan could rebuild after World War 2 and become a developed country due to its technology and self-discipline, among other things, and said Indian students should do the same and "strive towards creating a new history".

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"Self-discipline forms the foundation of progress for any community, society or nation. It is precisely because of this self-discipline that Japan has become a developed country," he said addressing a programme held at the Rajju Bhaiya Sainik Vidya Mandir, Bulandshahr.

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The chief minister spoke to the students about his visit to Japan, and the atomic bombs dropped there in 1945, according to a UP government statement.

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"Two of its most populous cities were devastated by the atomic blasts, resulting in the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives. Although, Japan was shattered both economically and in terms of morale, it has since emerged as a developed economy. India gained independence in 1947, and the circumstances facing both nations at the time were largely similar," Adityanath said.

He said the progress India has achieved over the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is commendable. "India has now become the fourth-largest economy. Similarly, despite the atomic attacks, Japan never stopped, bowed down, faltered, or wavered," he said.

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The chief minister also pointed to the prime minister's 'Panch Pran' (five pledges) to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Adityanath said that true patriotism lies in students pursuing their education with discipline, and teachers instilling values in students and completing the curriculum on time, without forgetting responsibilities toward the nation.

The CM said that only those who remain disciplined and hardworking in their efforts have progressed and made history. He encouraged the students to strive towards creating a new history. The spirit of "Nation First" should be deeply ingrained in their hearts, he added.

Adityanath noted that Sainik schools foster an environment of discipline and strong values. "For a soldier, the country comes first. Setting aside personal interests, a soldier prioritises the national interest and makes the ultimate sacrifice while defending the country," he said.

The Government of India has now implemented a similar system for all Sainik schools across the country, and in the near future, girls will also be admitted to the Rajju Bhaiya Sainik Vidya Mandir and it will have a girls' hostel as well, Adityanath said.