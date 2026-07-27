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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Adityanath holds Janta Darshan at Lucknow residence

Adityanath holds Janta Darshan at Lucknow residence

On complaints related to criminal activities and illegal land encroachments, Adityanath directed police officials to take strict action.

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PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 06:23 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a Janta Darshan at his official residence here and listened to people's grievances and instructed officials to ensure their timely resolution, an official statement said.

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The chief minister said, "The government will ensure a fair and impartial resolution of every genuine grievance." Referring applications related to various matters to the concerned administrative and police authorities, he directed that every case must be resolved fairly, impartially, and within the stipulated time-frame.

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On complaints related to criminal activities and illegal land encroachments, Adityanath directed police officials to take strict action.

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Regarding applications seeking financial assistance for medical treatment, he instructed that the process of obtaining cost estimates from hospitals be expedited.

The chief minister assured applicants that as soon as the estimates are received, the government will immediately release the required financial assistance.

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Several children had accompanied their parents to the Janta Darshan. The chief minister interacted with them, asked about their studies and interests, blessed them, and distributed chocolates.

He encouraged the children to study with dedication and also pursue training in extracurricular fields such as sports, music, art, or theatre to nurture and develop their talents, the statement said.

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