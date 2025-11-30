Adityanath inaugurates Medanta Super Speciality Hospital in Noida          

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the Medanta Super Specialty Hospital here and described it as an excellent centre for quality healthcare, according to an official statement.

He said the hospital also provides a lot of employment opportunities and significant investment to Uttar Pradesh under one roof.

"Whenever we choose the right direction through our hard work and efforts, the results are good. Good efforts become a brand with a reputation, and Medanta has established itself as a national brand in providing high-quality healthcare services," he said.

Adityanath recalled that Medanta was to be inaugurated in Lucknow after Gurgaon, people asked if it would be successful, but we had no doubts.

"Medanta has established its reputation in Lucknow with its excellent service. During COVID, the hospital proved very useful for the people of Uttar Pradesh. There had been a long-standing demand for a better hospital in Western UP and he praised the services here," the CM said.

The world has progressed significantly, so we cannot lag behind in providing quality healthcare. Eight to 10 years ago, it was difficult for the poor to get treatment.

"The poor could not afford kidney, cancer, liver cirrhosis, bypass surgery, etc. They would sell their land or mortgage their women's jewellery. We also received recommendations to write to hospitals and speak with doctors," he said.

The CM explained that, over the past six to seven years, under "the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana" and "Ayushman Bharat Yojana", free healthcare services worth Rs. 5 lakh per year have been provided to 50 crore people across the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, we have expanded its scope. The state has also worked to connect those, who were not covered but were in need with this facility.

He said that from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Rs 1,300 crore was made available to the poor within an year for healthcare.

The funds were provided to the state's empanelled hospitals where he is receiving treatment, he said adding that that even the poorest of the poor deserves good healthcare.

The double-engine government under PM Modi's leadership has guaranteed this, he added.

Earlier, UP was known for "One District, One Mafia" but BJP government has changed the reputation and established Uttar Pradesh as "One District, One Medical College." "We have started providing facilities to good hospitals in every district by bringing them under policy framework. We have amended housing regulations. Previously, an 18-meter road was required for hospital construction. We encouraged hospitals to be built on a 7-meter road. We will approve the map and provide all amenities, including connectivity.

People are now coming to Uttar Pradesh in large numbers," he said.

He said that 10 crore people in Uttar Pradesh are currently connected to facilities through Ayushman Bharat and the Chief Minister's Jan Arogya Yojana.

"The UP government is currently working with IIT Kanpur to establish a Centre of Excellence (MedTech). Using technology, we can provide better services to the public. We can improve the Catholic Church by making better use of AI. It's great to have facilities under one roof," he said.

The CM emphasised the use of technology in remote areas and said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual ICU was launched on a hub-and-spoke model.

Currently, SGPGI Lucknow and Medanta Lucknow have also adopted this approach in remote areas.

In the first phase, services are being provided through the virtual ICU, along with training the team.

He said in eastern Uttar Pradesh (four districts each in the Gorakhpur-Devipatan division and three districts in Basti), 1,200 to 1,500 children died annually from encephalitis during the rainy season.

"This trend continued from 1977 to 2017. In 1998, after becoming MP for the first time, I went to inspect Gorakhpur Medical College. The principal was preventing me from entering a ward. A worker told me that there were encephalitis patients there, so I was not allowed in. I was told about the dire situation of encephalitis. When I arrived, I saw four children lying on one bed," he said.

Adityanath said that after becoming the chief minister of UP in 2017, he prepared to combat this disease and launched a campaign.

In eastern Uttar Pradesh, over 50,000 children died from this disease in 40 years, but when his government launched the campaign, which bought the disease under control in just two years, he said.

"Today, there are no deaths from encephalitis in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Facilities there, have improved significantly. If doctors can provide prevention, it could be a major lifesaver and a great boon to humanity. God has blessed doctors with great power, enabling them to save patients," he said. PTI