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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Adityanath mocks Pakistan over Op Sindoor, says 'made in UP' BrahMos forced it to seek mercy

Adityanath mocks Pakistan over Op Sindoor, says 'made in UP' BrahMos forced it to seek mercy

Adityanath was addressing the public after inaugurating and laying the foundation of 88 development projects worth Rs 697 crore in Mahoba

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Mahoba, Updated At : 03:42 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath participates in a mass yoga session in Jhansi on Sunday. (@myogiadityanath/X via PTI Photo)
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday mocked Pakistan over Operation Sindoor, saying that when 'made in UP' BrahMos missiles were fired at the neighbouring country, it was going around the world seeking mercy.

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Adityanath was addressing the public after inaugurating and laying the foundation of 88 development projects worth Rs 697 crore in Mahoba.

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Adityanath said, "The day when BrahMos missiles manufactured in Uttar Pradesh's Defence Industrial Corridor were fired at Pakistan, it was seeking mercy... Will this Pakistan be able to fight with India?"    According to Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority, the corridor passes through Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow districts.

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He said that in the future, such a missile hub would be set up in Mahoba, Hamirpur, and Chitrakoot districts.

Adityanath said, "Now, tanks are being manufactured in Bundelkhand and the enemy trembles with fear because of the guns and tanks made here."

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The chief minister added that his government has made the mafia "bite the dust".

Speaking on International Yoga Day, he said that a healthy mind will reside in a healthy body. A healthy mind will lead to a healthy brain, which will lead to a healthy soul. A healthy soul becomes the reason for public welfare.

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