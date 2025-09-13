DT
PT
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Adityanath pays tribute to first UP CM Govind Ballabh Pant 

Adityanath pays tribute to first UP CM Govind Ballabh Pant 

Born in Uttarakhand's Almora, Pant was an active participant in the freedom movement and had emerged as one of its tallest leaders. 
PTI
Gorakhpur, Updated At : 12:43 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, the state's first chief minister, on his 138th birth anniversary.

At Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath offered floral tributes to Pant's portrait and hailed his pioneering role in steering the state's development in the difficult years following Independence.

"Pandit Pant ji took positive and visionary steps for Uttar Pradesh at a time when the state and the country were grappling with the challenges of freedom's aftermath. His contribution in preparing the state's roadmap for growth remains unforgettable," he said, adding that he saluted Pant on behalf of the state government and its 25 crore people.

Born in Uttarakhand's Almora, Pant was an active participant in the freedom movement and had emerged as one of its tallest leaders.

After Independence, he became the first chief minister of the United Provinces following India's first general elections.

Adityanath said that despite the administrative chaos created by centuries of colonial rule, Pant successfully laid the foundations that placed Uttar Pradesh on the path of progress.

Pant later served as Union home minister from 1954, where he advanced the cause of Hindi as the official language and carried forward Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision of strengthening national unity and integrity.

Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, MLC Dr Dharmendra Singh, MLA Vipin Singh, and BJP leaders were also present on the occasion.

