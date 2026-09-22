With the Rajya Sabha term of 11 MPs, including Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, set to end on November 25, the Election Commission today announced elections to these seats.

The elections will be held on October 16.

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Puri was elected to the Rajya Sabha for a term of six years from Uttar Pradesh. His replacement will be keenly watched as he is currently the only Sikh member of the Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Recently, the Rajya Sabha term of Ravneet Singh Bittu ended on June 20 and he did not get a re-nomination.

Who replaces these Sikh leaders in Rajya Sabha will remain a matter of importance given the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.

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The other MPs from UP whose terms are ending are former BJP general secretary Arun Singh; Neeraj Shekhar, son of late prime minister Chandrashekhar; Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, former deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma (recently elevated as LG of Andaman and Nicobar Islands).

The notification for the elections will be issued on September 29 and the last date for nominations will be October 6.

One seat from Uttarakhand will also go to polls.

This is currently held by Naresh Bansal, whose term also expires on November 25.