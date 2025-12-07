DT
Agra artisans hopeful of recognition as PM gifts marble chess set to Putin

Agra artisans hopeful of recognition as PM gifts marble chess set to Putin

The chessboard, crafted from stone with intricate inlay work, is similar to the traditional techniques used on marble in Taj Mahal

article_Author
PTI
Agra (UP), Updated At : 01:27 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A handcrafted marble chess set from Agra gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his India visit. (PMO via PTI)
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting a marble chess set from Agra to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his recent India visit, the local handicraft artisans here said they are now hopeful of more recognition for their work.

The chessboard, crafted from stone with intricate inlay work, is similar to the traditional techniques used on marble in Taj Mahal.

Handicraft artist Adnan Sheikh expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for showcasing Agra's centuries-old craftsmanship on the global stage.

"Today, the whole world is talking about a chess set made in Agra. After Prime Minister Modi gifted a handcrafted piece to the Russian President, the value and recognition of this art has increased. Demand for handmade stone inlay work will grow worldwide, boosting the morale of local artisans," Sheikh said.

Artisan Zafar said the news have renewed hope among craftsmen, who were struggling for regular work.

"Now that people around the world know about Agra's handicraft, employment will rise. Earlier, it was difficult to earn even two square meals a day due to limited work. We hope this art will flourish again and wages will improve," he said.

Trader Ayush Gupta said nearly 5,000 artisans and merchants in Agra are associated with stone inlay handicraft, a business worth crores of rupees annually.

"Gifting a handcrafted chess set to the Russian President has energised the entire trade community. We will display the photograph of Prime Minister Modi presenting the gift to President Putin in our showrooms. We will also inform Russian tourists that the chess set gifted to their President was made right here in Agra," Gupta said.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

