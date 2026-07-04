Agra Horror: Woman kills alcoholic husband, buries body beneath bathroom floor; skeletal remains found after 45 days

In a chilling case from Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, burying his body beneath the bathroom floor of their home and then allowing police to search for him for nearly 45 days after a missing person's complaint was filed.

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दिनांक 26.05.2026 को थाना सिकन्दरा पर सुरेन्द्र शर्मा की गुमशुदगी दर्ज की गई थी। गुमशुदगी की जांच के दौरान प्रकाश में आया कि गुमशुदा व्यक्ति की पत्नी द्वारा ही उसकी हत्या कर शव को बाथरूम के फर्श के नीचे गाड़ दिया गया था। आज दिनांक 03.07.2026 को पुलिस द्वारा फर्श को तोड़कर मृतक… pic.twitter.com/U2GbTqN07H — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) July 3, 2026

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The accused, identified as Ruby Sharma, was arrested after police recovered the skeletal remains of her husband, Surendra Sharma (45), from beneath the concrete floor of the bathroom at their residence in Renuka Dham Colony under the Sikandra police station limits.

According to police, Ruby allegedly killed Surendra on May 26 and buried his body in a pit inside the bathroom before sealing it with concrete in an attempt to conceal the crime.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police Amisha said the case took a dramatic turn during the investigation into Surendra's disappearance. Police had been probing the missing person's complaint when Ruby allegedly confessed to the murder, leading investigators to the hidden burial site.

The skeletal remains have been sent for post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Alleged domestic abuse behind the crime

During interrogation, Ruby allegedly told investigators that she had suffered repeated domestic violence at the hands of her husband. Police said Surendra was unemployed, addicted to alcohol and frequently returned home drunk, allegedly assaulting his wife.

The family reportedly relied on the pension of Surendra's mother for their household expenses.

According to the police, Ruby claimed she decided to kill her husband after he allegedly assaulted her again on May 26.

Missing complaint kept investigation alive

Following Surendra's disappearance, his brother, Anil Sharma, lodged a missing person's complaint with Sikandra police. Investigators continued searching for him for nearly one-and-a-half months, unaware that his body was allegedly buried inside the family's own house.

Police said the breakthrough came after Ruby allegedly confessed to her mother-in-law that Surendra had not gone missing but had been killed and buried beneath the bathroom floor. The victim's brother immediately informed the police, who returned to the house and detained Ruby.

During questioning, she allegedly repeated her confession, after which police excavated the bathroom floor and recovered the skeletal remains.

Neighbours noticed frequent quarrels

A neighbour, Gaurav Dixit, said the couple frequently argued and that Surendra, a native of Bharatpur, had been living with his family in Renuka Dham Colony for around nine years.

Residents had repeatedly asked Ruby about her husband's whereabouts after he went missing, but she allegedly kept avoiding their questions, he said. With PTI inputs