Agra woman kills husband, buries body in bathroom

Agra Police on Friday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband and burying his body beneath the bathroom floor, officials said, adding that the accused also filed a missing person’s complaint for the victim.

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The body of Surendra Sharma (45), who was missing for around 45 days, was recovered after police dug up the bathroom floor at the couple's house in Renuka Dham Colony under Sikandra police station limits.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police Amisha said Sharma was allegedly murdered by his wife, Ruby Sharma, who buried the body beneath the bathroom floor before covering it with concrete to conceal the crime.

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The officer said the breakthrough came after police questioned Ruby following a complaint regarding her husband's disappearance. During the investigation, police uncovered the alleged murder and recovered the body.

Ruby has been arrested and is being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the killing, the police said.

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A neighbour, Gaurav Dixit, said the couple frequently quarrelled and that Surendra, a native of Bharatpur, had been living in Renuka Dham Colony for about nine years.

He said neighbours had repeatedly asked Ruby about her husband's whereabouts after he went missing, but she allegedly kept evading their questions.