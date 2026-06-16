Akasa Air enters Noida airport, launches direct flights to Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai

Akasa Air on Tuesday commenced commercial operations from Noida International Airport (NIA), becoming second airlines after IndiGo to launch services from the newly opened aviation hub and strengthening connectivity between the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai.

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The airline's inaugural flight arrived at Noida from Navi Mumbai on June 16. Flight QP 2017 departed Navi Mumbai at 7.25 am and landed at Noida at 9.35 am, while the return flight took off from Noida at 10.15 am and reached Navi Mumbai at 12.30 pm.

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Alongside the Mumbai region connection, Akasa Air has also launched daily direct flights between Noida and Bengaluru. Flight QP 1575 departs Bengaluru at 4.25 pm and arrives in Noida at 7.15 pm, while the return service, QP 1576, leaves Noida at 7.55 pm and lands in Bengaluru at 11 pm.

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The move gives passengers across western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states another direct link to two of India's fastest-growing economic centres while further expanding flight options from the region's newest airport.

Akasa Air said the launch marks a significant step in its strategy to build a stronger presence in the National Capital Region, one of the country's largest aviation markets. The airline is among the early operators at Noida International Airport, which is expected to emerge as a major gateway for passengers from Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and parts of Rajasthan.

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Anand Srinivasan, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, said the airline's entry into Noida aligns with its long-term strategy of strengthening connectivity across high-growth markets while supporting the development of modern aviation infrastructure.

Welcoming the airline, Christoph Schnellmann, Vice Chairman of Noida International Airport, said Akasa Air's arrival would expand travel choices for passengers and help drive connectivity, economic activity and regional development across Uttar Pradesh and northern India.

In another significant development, Akasa Air will establish a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility within the airport premises. The facility will support a wide range of aircraft maintenance activities and is expected to enhance operational efficiency while strengthening the airport's aviation ecosystem.