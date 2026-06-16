icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Akasa Air enters Noida airport, launches direct flights to Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai

Akasa Air enters Noida airport, launches direct flights to Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai

The airline's inaugural flight arrived at Noida from Navi Mumbai on June 16

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:05 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Flight QP 2017 departed Navi Mumbai at 7.25 am and landed at Noida at 9.35 am, while the return flight took off from Noida at 10.15 am and reached Navi Mumbai at 12.30 pm.
Advertisement

Akasa Air on Tuesday commenced commercial operations from Noida International Airport (NIA), becoming second airlines after IndiGo to launch services from the newly opened aviation hub and strengthening connectivity between the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai.

Advertisement

The airline's inaugural flight arrived at Noida from Navi Mumbai on June 16. Flight QP 2017 departed Navi Mumbai at 7.25 am and landed at Noida at 9.35 am, while the return flight took off from Noida at 10.15 am and reached Navi Mumbai at 12.30 pm.

Advertisement

Alongside the Mumbai region connection, Akasa Air has also launched daily direct flights between Noida and Bengaluru. Flight QP 1575 departs Bengaluru at 4.25 pm and arrives in Noida at 7.15 pm, while the return service, QP 1576, leaves Noida at 7.55 pm and lands in Bengaluru at 11 pm.

Advertisement

The move gives passengers across western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states another direct link to two of India's fastest-growing economic centres while further expanding flight options from the region's newest airport.

Akasa Air said the launch marks a significant step in its strategy to build a stronger presence in the National Capital Region, one of the country's largest aviation markets. The airline is among the early operators at Noida International Airport, which is expected to emerge as a major gateway for passengers from Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and parts of Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Anand Srinivasan, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, said the airline's entry into Noida aligns with its long-term strategy of strengthening connectivity across high-growth markets while supporting the development of modern aviation infrastructure.

Welcoming the airline, Christoph Schnellmann, Vice Chairman of Noida International Airport, said Akasa Air's arrival would expand travel choices for passengers and help drive connectivity, economic activity and regional development across Uttar Pradesh and northern India.

In another significant development, Akasa Air will establish a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility within the airport premises. The facility will support a wide range of aircraft maintenance activities and is expected to enhance operational efficiency while strengthening the airport's aviation ecosystem.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts