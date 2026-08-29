Akhilesh Yadav cautions people against ‘another SIR’ ahead of 2027 UP Assembly polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav cautioned the people of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday against a possible Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls ahead of next year’s Assembly polls, alleging that the exercise could lead to a fresh voter list.

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The former chief minister’s remarks came months after the Election Commission (EC) conducted the SIR in the state. The exercise involved verification and updating of voter details, including the identification of eligible electors and removal of ineligible or duplicate entries.

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“I want to caution the people of Uttar Pradesh that before the election, they will conduct another SIR. You have seen what has happened in this SIR. When the election comes, they will conduct another SIR and prepare a new voter list. Therefore, remain alert to their conspiracies,” Yadav said at a press conference at the SP headquarters here.

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The SP chief’s remarks were part of a broader attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh over inflation, law and order, public assets and the Constitution.

Yadav has previously criticised the SIR exercise, expressing apprehension that genuine voters could be excluded from the electoral rolls. He has urged people to remain vigilant and ensure that their names and details are correctly reflected in the voter list.

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Yadav also criticised the government over the arrangements for free bus travel for women during Raksha Bandhan and claimed that reports and photographs showed inadequate measures in several parts of the state.

He slammed the government over the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow, calling it an emotionally-significant place for socialists, and alleged that several public assets have been sold.

The Uttar Pradesh government has recently handed over the operations and maintenance of the JPNIC to private operators for 30 years, with a provision for a further 25-year extension.

Yadav had earlier said the centre, built with public money, was being handed over to private entities and added that the deal would be probed if the SP returns to power.

On inflation, Yadav said prices of essential commodities and fuel have increased while people’s incomes have not risen proportionately. He said a future SP government in Uttar Pradesh would implement socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia’s principle of “controlling prices” for essential commodities.

Invoking B R Ambedkar, the former chief minister said the Constitution has helped people gain dignity and called for its protection.

“Because of his Constitution, you and I have received respect. Now, it is our responsibility to protect that Constitution,” he said.

Yadav also expanded the meaning of his party’s “PDA” slogan to include “Protest, Demonstration and Activists”, saying the platform would encompass people who protest, demonstrate and activists who want to put forward their views.

He asserted that if the movement’s supporters maintain patience, discipline and positive action, no one can stop a PDA government from coming to power.

“If you maintain patience, have discipline within you and take positive actions, no one can stop your PDA government from coming to power,” Yadav said.