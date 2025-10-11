DT
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Akhilesh Yadav’s official Facebook account suspended, SP cries foul

Akhilesh Yadav’s official Facebook account suspended, SP cries foul

The account, which had over 8 million followers, went offline around 6 PM

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:27 AM Oct 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. File photo
The official Facebook account of Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav was reportedly suspended on Friday evening, sparking strong political backlash from the party.

The account, which had over 8 million followers, went offline around 6 PM. It had been actively used by the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to share his political views, criticise government policies and engage with supporters.

Reacting sharply, SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand accused the BJP government of suppressing dissent. In a post on social media platform X, he said: “Suspending the Facebook account of respected Akhilesh Yadav ji, the national president of the country’s third-largest party, is a direct attack on democracy. The BJP government has imposed an undeclared emergency, silencing every opposing voice. But the Samajwadi Party will not stop fighting against the BJP’s anti-people policies.”

No official statement has yet been issued by Meta (Facebook’s parent company) regarding the reason for the suspension.

