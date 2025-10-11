Akhilesh Yadav’s official Facebook account suspended, SP cries foul

The official Facebook account of Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav was reportedly suspended on Friday evening, sparking strong political backlash from the party.

The account, which had over 8 million followers, went offline around 6 PM. It had been actively used by the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to share his political views, criticise government policies and engage with supporters.

देश की तीसरी सबसे बड़ी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष आदरणीय अखिलेश यादव जी फेसबुक अकाउंट सस्पेंड करना लोकतंत्र पे हमला है भाजपा की सरकार देश मे आघोषित आपातकाल लगाये है जहाँ विरोध मे उठने वाली हर आवाज़ को भाजपा दबा देना चाहती है लेकिन समाजवादी पार्टी भाजपा की जन विरोधी नीतियों का… pic.twitter.com/0taAcZDjQQ — Fakhrul Hasan Chaand (@chaandsamajwadi) October 10, 2025

Reacting sharply, SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand accused the BJP government of suppressing dissent. In a post on social media platform X, he said: “Suspending the Facebook account of respected Akhilesh Yadav ji, the national president of the country’s third-largest party, is a direct attack on democracy. The BJP government has imposed an undeclared emergency, silencing every opposing voice. But the Samajwadi Party will not stop fighting against the BJP’s anti-people policies.”

No official statement has yet been issued by Meta (Facebook’s parent company) regarding the reason for the suspension.