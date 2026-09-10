A political row erupted in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday over the denial of helicopter landing permission for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's proposed Bulandshahr visit, with the former Chief Minister alleging a deliberate attempt to scuttle his programme and the BJP saying safety norms could not be compromised.

Yadav's September 11 visit was postponed after district authorities refused permission for his helicopter to land at the designated site, saying a technical inspection had found the ground unsuitable for a safe landing.

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SP district president Matloob Ali said the programme had been postponed because permission for helicopter landing was not granted and a fresh date would be announced later.

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But Yadav had already accused the Uttar Pradesh government and administration of manufacturing an excuse to stop his programme.

"There is no waterlogging anywhere near the helipad in Bulandshahr. By deliberately showing cement, mortar and paver blocks, the administration, on the government's covert instructions, is looking for an excuse to cancel our September 11 programme," Yadav said in a post on X on Wednesday.

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He demanded that impartial experts inspect the site in the presence of SP office-bearers.

Yadav also suggested that the administration could come up with another excuse if he decided to travel by road.

"If we come by road, will excuses also be made about the poor condition of the expressway, highway or roads? Because all those roads are actually fit for travel," he said.

"The public is asking why the helipad and the weather turn bad only for the opposition?" Yadav said.

The SP escalated the attack on Thursday, with its media cell releasing an AI-generated video portraying fictionalised versions of local officials and senior political leaders discussing and denying permission for Yadav's rally and helicopter landing.

The party's media cell described the denial as "BJP dictatorship" and an attempt to undermine democracy and the Constitution, and said the people would give the BJP a fitting response.

The BJP hit back, rejecting the allegation of political interference and stressing that helicopter and aircraft landings are subject to mandatory safety standards.

"Whatever allegations Akhilesh Yadav or his party and supporters are making are not correct. There are standards for helicopter and aircraft landings, and if those standards were not being met, permission must have been denied by the local authorities accordingly," BJP leader and former western Uttar Pradesh unit president Satyendra Singh Sisodia told PTI.

He said the BJP had no reason to deliberately prevent Yadav from holding his programmes.

"The BJP does not indulge in such things that Akhilesh Yadav, who is campaigning at several places, should be denied permission without any reason," Sisodia said.

He also sought to turn the allegation back on the SP, recalling that before the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, when Yogi Adityanath was not Chief Minister, permission had allegedly been denied for four of his five scheduled programmes in western Uttar Pradesh when Yadav was Chief Minister.

Despite those restrictions, the BJP won the 2017 election decisively and Adityanath subsequently became chief minister, Sisodia said, adding that the party had never held a grudge against its political opponents.

Bulandshahr City Magistrate J P Pandey said the administration's decision was based on a technical assessment of the landing site, which was found unsuitable for safe helicopter operations.