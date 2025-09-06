All UP government teachers eligible for cashless medical treatment: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that all government teachers in the state will now be eligible for cashless medical treatment.

He made the announcement at a teacher felicitation ceremony here.

According to a press release, the initiative will cover teachers in primary, upper-primary, secondary, and aided schools and colleges, as well as shiksha mitras, instructors, and cooks.

Adityanath said the step will benefit around nine lakh teachers employed with the government.

At the event, held on Teachers Day at Lok Bhavan Auditorium, he also honoured teachers, distributed tablets, and inaugurated smart classrooms.

"The teachers across the state must continue to perform their best for the education of the children while we assure them of full government support," the chief minister said.

He also announced the formation of a committee to consider increasing allowances for shiksha mitras and instructors.

"Before 2017, the secondary education council had become a hub for cheating, with students from other states passing through dishonest means. Today, exams are conducted transparently under CCTV surveillance. With 56 lakh students appearing, results are now declared within a month," he said, according to the statement.

Adityanath said teachers remain teachers throughout their lives, holding higher importance than bureaucrats or politicians, as they shape the nation's foundation.

He criticised opposition parties, saying that before 2017, UP lagged in education, health, and security, and exams were synonymous with cheating and chaos.

He alleged that the same people who ran the government earlier were now trying to hinder the state's progress.

"Education is not just about knowledge but the foundation of a prosperous nation. Teachers are no less than bureaucrats or politicians: They guide society," he said.

Adityanath said that under the New Education Policy, Bal Vatika scheme has been launched for children aged three to six.

He said that more than 5,000 Bal Vatikas have been opened in this session, enrolling more than 25,000 children in their first step to education.

These children are also connected with aanganwadi centres and the Chief Minister's Poshan Mission, ensuring education is paired with health, strengthening the foundation of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said.