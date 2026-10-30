Amit Shah sets Uniform Civil Code as BJP’s pitch for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections-2027

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday turned the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh organisational meeting into an early political roadmap for the 2027 Assembly election, asking party workers to prepare for another term and promising that a BJP government elected for a third time in the state would implement the Uniform Civil Code.

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh BJP’s working committee meeting in Lucknow, Shah said several states had already implemented the Uniform Civil Code and declared, “The next number is of Uttar Pradesh.” He told workers, “You form the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and we will implement the UCC here.”

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Shah, who arrived in Lucknow as the BJP stepped up its organisational preparations for the election, also launched a direct attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over allegations of “vote theft”.

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“I challenge Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav that let us discuss vote theft in Parliament. Let us hold a special session. We are ready to answer, but these people will not discuss it in Parliament,” he said.

With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, state general secretary organisation Dharampal Singh, state in-charge Vinod Tawde and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak present, Shah also praised the Yogi government.

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He said the government had freed Uttar Pradesh from the mafia through “strict governance” and claimed the BJP was now “Angad’s foot” in the state, which nobody could move.

Shah asked workers to “keep your eyes on the fish’s eye like Arjun” and said the party’s focus must remain on forming the government again. He also recalled the BJP’s rise from 44 Assembly legislators in 2014 to 312 seats in 2017, saying organisational strengthening had driven the turnaround.

He further claimed the BJP would remain in power in Uttar Pradesh for 30 years and said Rahul Gandhi would not win an election for the next 30 years.