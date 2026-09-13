DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Ankit Balyan murder case: Khap heads give October 5 deadline for arrest of remaining accused

Ankit Balyan murder case: Khap heads give October 5 deadline for arrest of remaining accused

Balyan khap head Naresh Tikait says delegation sought security, employment for one family member and financial assistance from officials

article_Author
PTI
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Updated At : 12:54 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan. Photo credit: Instagram/ankiit_baliyann_fan_page
Advertisement

Khap heads and Jat leaders have given a deadline of October 5 for the arrest of all the remaining accused in connection with the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan.

Following a meeting with District Magistrate of Shamli Alok Yadav and Superintendent of Police NP Singh, head of Balyan khap Naresh Tikait told reporters in Shamli that khap heads met the DM and the SP on Saturday and demanded security for Balyan's family, employment for one member of the family and financial help.

Advertisement

He added that khap heads have given a deadline of October 5 for the arrest of the remaining accused.

Advertisement

He also said that senior officers assured the delegation that the accused will be arrested soon.

Haryanvi singer Balyan was shot dead on August 26 after he came out of a gym in Shamli and was walking towards his car. The police had earlier said four assailants riding two motorcycles opened fire on him. Balyan suffered five gunshot wounds, including two to the head.

Advertisement

The police identified some of the accused on August 29. Two of them, Mohit and Sumit, were killed in a police encounter in Shamli on August 31. Mohit had at least 14 criminal cases against him, while Sumit had one, the police said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts