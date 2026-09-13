Ankit Balyan murder case: Khap heads give October 5 deadline for arrest of remaining accused

Khap heads and Jat leaders have given a deadline of October 5 for the arrest of all the remaining accused in connection with the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan.

Following a meeting with District Magistrate of Shamli Alok Yadav and Superintendent of Police NP Singh, head of Balyan khap Naresh Tikait told reporters in Shamli that khap heads met the DM and the SP on Saturday and demanded security for Balyan's family, employment for one member of the family and financial help.

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He added that khap heads have given a deadline of October 5 for the arrest of the remaining accused.

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He also said that senior officers assured the delegation that the accused will be arrested soon.

Haryanvi singer Balyan was shot dead on August 26 after he came out of a gym in Shamli and was walking towards his car. The police had earlier said four assailants riding two motorcycles opened fire on him. Balyan suffered five gunshot wounds, including two to the head.

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The police identified some of the accused on August 29. Two of them, Mohit and Sumit, were killed in a police encounter in Shamli on August 31. Mohit had at least 14 criminal cases against him, while Sumit had one, the police said.