The wife of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan, who was shot dead in Shamli district in August, has announced that she will observe the Karva Chauth fast to seek justice for her husband, as some of the accused in the murder case are absconding.

Seema, Balyan's wife, made the announcement in a post on her husband's Instagram account on Monday. She also appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene and ensure action in the case.

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The family has expressed dissatisfaction over the failure to arrest all the accused, according to the post.

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The post read, "His family faces a pain that no one can compensate. A wife has lost her life partner, a family has lost their son, and their loved ones are waiting for justice." "Honourable Chief Minister, today the question is not only about Ankit Baliyan, but about providing justice to the family whose hopes now rest on the action of the government. Please try to understand our pain. Ankit's father is in critical condition. I, his wife, want to tell you that I am observing Karva Chauth fast this time to seek justice for my husband. We want justice," it said.

Balyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants on August 26, when he came out of a gym and was heading towards his car in Shamli district.

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Police registered a case against four alleged shooters in connection with the murder. Two of them, identified as Mohit and Sumit, were killed in an encounter with police in Shamli on August 31.

Police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of the absconding accused — Satyam Kadian, Aryan and Rahul alias Bolu Shahpuria.

Attachment proceedings have also been initiated against the absconding accused, while police teams are searching for them, officials said.