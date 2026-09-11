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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Ankit Balyan murder: UP panchayat demands arrest of absconding shooters

Ankit Balyan murder: UP panchayat demands arrest of absconding shooters

Panchayat raises concern over alleged lack of cooperation by Haryana Police with investigators from Uttar Pradesh

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PTI
Muzaffarnagar, Updated At : 11:27 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan. Photo credit: Instagram/ankiit_baliyann_fan_page
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A community panchayat held in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh has demanded the immediate arrest of two absconding shooters and other conspirators in the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan.

The panchayat, held at Bantikheda village late Thursday, also raised concern over alleged lack of cooperation by Haryana Police with investigators from Uttar Pradesh.

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A five-member committee will meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to raise the issues, Balyan Khap head and Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Naresh Tikait said.

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Several Jat leaders, including Tikait, Gathwala Khap head Baba Shyam Singh, president of International Jat Parliament Manu Choudhary, and Balyan’s father Satbir Singh, attended the panchayat.

The participants also sought action against conspirators living abroad or lodged in jails and financial assistance from the state government for Balyan’s family. They expressed concern over alleged threats issued to the family by the accused on social media.

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Shamli Additional Superintendent of Police Sumit Shukla said on Friday that police were seeking the custody remand of gangster Rakesh alias Pappu, lodged in Karnal jail, for questioning in the murder case. Police have identified him as a conspirator.

Police are also conducting raids to arrest absconding shooters Satyam and Aryan, who are carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each.

Balyan was shot dead on August 26 after he came out of a gym in Shamli and was walking towards his car. Police had earlier said four assailants riding two motorcycles opened fire on him. Balyan suffered five gunshot wounds, including two to the head.

Police identified some of the accused on August 29. Two of them, Mohit and Sumit, were killed in a police encounter in Shamli on August 31. Mohit had at least 14 criminal cases against him, while Sumit had one, police said.

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