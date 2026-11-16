Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off daily Kanpur Express connecting city with Delhi

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday flagged off the inaugural run of the new Kanpur Express, a daily train service connecting Kanpur Central with Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi.

The new service is expected to significantly strengthen rail connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR), benefiting business professionals, students, workers and other passengers travelling between Kanpur and Delhi.

Covering a distance of 428 km, the train will comprise 22 modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches and provide connectivity to several important towns, industrial clusters and commercial centres along its route.

The Kanpur Express will benefit passengers from Phaphund, which serves the industrial areas of Auraiya, including NTPC Auraiya and GAIL Pata; Etawah, an important agricultural centre; and Tundla, which connects the Firozabad region, renowned for its glass industry.

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The train will also connect Hathras, known for its hing processing, brassware and agro-based industries, and Aligarh, a prominent centre for the lock industry and home to Aligarh Muslim University.

Further along the route, it will serve Khurja, famous for its ceramics and pottery industry, followed by Dadri, an important logistics and industrial hub, and Ghaziabad, one of the NCR’s major industrial centres. The journey will culminate at Anand Vihar Terminal, a major multimodal transport hub in Delhi, offering passengers access to various parts of the National Capital Region.

Congratulating the people of Kanpur on the introduction of the new train service, Vaishnaw also highlighted major upcoming railway infrastructure projects. He said the proposed 16-km elevated railway track between Anwarganj and Mandhana would provide a permanent solution to Kanpur’s decades-old problem of traffic congestion at railway crossings.

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He said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project had been completed and the necessary approvals obtained. Construction work is expected to commence shortly.

Referring to the proposed Bullet Train North Corridor, Vaishnaw said the high-speed rail project would open a new chapter in Kanpur’s development by connecting the city with major destinations, including Delhi, Agra, Varanasi, Lucknow and Ayodhya, with the proposed network extending further to Patna, Siliguri and Guwahati.

Once operational, the bullet train is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Kanpur to approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes. The journey between Lucknow and Kanpur will take around 27 minutes, while Kanpur and Prayagraj will be connected in approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

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He said the high-speed rail network would strengthen Kanpur’s links with major urban centres and accelerate regional economic development.

The Railway Minister also highlighted the ongoing redevelopment of Kanpur Central Railway Station, stating that work was progressing at a rapid pace. He added that several additional railway infrastructure development initiatives would be undertaken in the city in the coming period.

The launch of the Kanpur Express marks an important step towards expanding passenger rail services, improving connectivity to industrial and commercial hubs, and supporting the economic growth of Kanpur and neighbouring regions.