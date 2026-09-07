ASI inspects 20-ft-deep well found beneath demolished mosque in UP’s Saharanpur

A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday inspected a nearly 20-ft-deep and around 1.5-metre-wide well found beneath the debris of a mosque located in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, amid an ongoing dispute over the structure.

The inspection took place under heavy police security, with the area around the structure barricaded.

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The inspection followed the demolition of the mosque situated within the Saharanpur Collectorate premises in the early hours of Saturday, following a court order upholding its removal. On September 4, the District Judge’s court dismissed an appeal filed by the mosque committee and upheld a prior order issued by the city magistrate.

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The court had also imposed a compensation of Rs 6.41 crore, citing alleged encroachment and misuse of government land. Authorities stated the demolition was conducted in accordance with the court’s directions and legal procedures.

Manoj Kumar Yadav from Uttar Pradesh State Archaeology Department said the purpose of the inspection was to determine the antiquity and nature of the structure, as well as to establish its historical relevance.

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“Our primary objective in visiting here was to determine the antiquity of the structure found there. Secondly, we wanted to understand the nature of the structure itself. We also aimed to correlate it with history to understand what it relates to,” he said.

ASI officials said the well appeared to be around a century old, though its exact age and historical significance would be established only after examination by archaeological experts.

In earlier times, when piped water supply was not available, wells were an important source of water for people. Wells were also traditionally used for water required for ablution and bathing, and several old mosques still have wells in their vicinity.

For the time being, the well has been covered with an iron sheet to prevent soil and debris from falling into it, they said.

“The structure is made using Lakhori bricks. The binding mortar used is a lime-surkhi mixture, and at a depth of three feet from the top surface, there is a thin layer of lime plaster,” Yadav added.

He noted that such structures, constructed with similar techniques, are common in the Upper and Middle Ganga Valley regions and typically date to the later medieval period.

The officials further said a slab was spotted during debris removal, and that after the slab was cut with a cutter, the well was found underneath it.

Meanwhile, police personnel continue to be deployed at the collectorate premises, and people are not being allowed to approach the site.