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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Avimukteshwaranand announces 'Go LX' website for cow sale to protect them from slaughter

Avimukteshwaranand announces 'Go LX' website for cow sale to protect them from slaughter

Says Hindus wishing to sell their cows will no longer go to the butchers, and that 'he will purchase it from them'

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PTI
Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Updated At : 08:18 PM May 25, 2026 IST
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Swami Avimukteshwaranand has announced a website where Hindus can list their cows for sale so that they are not sent to butchers for slaughter.

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The seer said the online platform would be named ‘Go LX’—named after the popular digital classifieds platform for trade of goods, OLX.

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In a statement, Avimukteshwaranand said Hindus wishing to sell their cows will no longer go to the butchers, and that “he will purchase it from them”.

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He said that certain media reports say that Muslims are refraining from purchasing cows from Hindus, thereby causing financial losses to Hindu traders.

Dismissing this as entirely baseless, he asserted that a Hindu does not engage in the trade of cows. “Should anyone do so, they are acting against dharma.”

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‘Go-LX’, he said, will be modelled on the lines of after ‘OLX’, Hindus wishing to sell their cows will be able to contact the organisation, which will then purchase the animals.

“We are not alone in this initiative. Many Hindus who want good karma by working for protection of cows stand with us. It is at their earnest insistence that we are launching this scheme,” he was quoted as saying in the statement issued on May 21.

“Many Muslims have contacted us to express that my campaign for the protection of the cow is excellent, and that they support it. They stated that consuming beef is not mandatory in their religion, and they demand that the government should declare the cow as the ‘rashtramata’ (mother of the nation) and ensure her protection,” he added.

A campaign by Avimukteshwaranand to press for granting the cow the status of “rashtra mata” (mother of the nation) and for a nationwide ban on cow slaughter began earlier this month.

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