Ayodhya Ram temple donation: SC closes petitions seeking independent probe

The Supreme Court on Monday ended its monitoring of the Ayodhya Ram temple donations theft case after it was informed that a charge sheet had been filed against eight accused, even as it allowed petitioners to assist the trial court in view of the public interest involved.

Taking note of the charge sheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) -- a copy of which was submitted before it, a Bench Led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the state can proceed with the trial “in accordance with the law". However, it allowed the SIT to continue with further probe into the matter.

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While disposing of petition seeking an independent/CBI probe into the matter, the Bench – which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana – said, “Since there is an element of public interest involved, liberty is granted to the petitioner to assist the court of judicial magistrate as the law enables the victims of crime to also assist the court.”

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The Bench also refused to entertain a fresh petition seeking to determine if the Ram temple stood on the land adjudicated upon in the main Ayodhya dispute case. It said the petitioners were free to approach a civil court.

On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Government Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the investigation had been completed and a charge sheet filed against eight accused.

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“Theft was done at the time of counting and those counting were stealing… We traced it back to their bank accounts and purchase of properties, including land... There has been an audit as well. All artifacts and donations have been accounted for,” Mehta said, adding measures had been taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

On September 21, the SC-appointed SIT probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya had said it will file its first charge sheet on or before September 25.