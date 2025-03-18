DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Ban on loudspeakers, locals make ‘sehri’ calls during Ramzan in Sambhal

Ban on loudspeakers, locals make ‘sehri’ calls during Ramzan in Sambhal

An Imam was fined Rs 2 lakh for allegedly using a loudspeaker for azaan beyond the permissible decibel limits last year
article_Author
PTI
Sambhal, Updated At : 05:57 PM Mar 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Muslim devotees arrive to offer 'namaz' at Shahi Jama Masjid during the holy month of Ramzan in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. PTI File
Advertisement

It is 3 am and the only figure visible in Sambhal city's dark-lit bylanes is a lonesome man, walking down lazily with a kaftan loosely draped around his neck and a green 'saafa' covering his head.

Ever since the beginning of Ramzan, Mohammad Suhail has been giving a wake-up call to the 'rozedaars' (people observing fast during Ramzan) to begin their 'sehri' (the meal before the fast).

With a drum hanging around his neck, Suhail shouts, "Uth jao bhaiyo, sehri ka time ho chuka hai..." He repeats his message twice and then beats the drum.

Advertisement

Muslims have been forced to return to the rather primitive practice due to the Uttar Pradesh government's ban on loudspeakers at religious places in 2022.

"Now, it is 3 am. It is the time for sehri. Loudspeakers are not allowed, so people who are sleeping are unable to get up. For them, I beat the drum, so that the 'rozedaars' can wake up, and perform their 'sehri' and then observe the fast," Suhail told PTI Videos.

Advertisement

Suhail is not the only one forced to strain his vocal cords. With the loudspeakers gone, muezzins too are now giving 'azaan' — a call for prayer — shouting from the mosques' rooftops.

Several loudspeakers, apparently taken off from mosques, lay before policemen when PTI visited a local police station. On December 13 last year, an Imam was fined Rs 2 lakh for allegedly using a loudspeaker for azaan beyond the permissible decibel limits.

Sambhal shot to front-page headlines after riots broke out there last November, following a survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. Four people were killed and several, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper