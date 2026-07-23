Banaras-Mumbai Express loco pilot spots iron pipe on tracks, averts accident       

A major accident was averted after the loco pilot of the Banaras-Mumbai LTT Express applied emergency brakes after spotting an iron pipe on the tracks between Iradatganj and Link Station in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

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The train, travelling from Varanasi to Mumbai, was brought to a halt around 9 pm on Tuesday after the obstruction was noticed on the track. The loco pilot immediately alerted railway authorities.

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North Central Railway (NCR) Chief Public Relations Officer Shivam Sharma said the pipe appeared to have been thrown onto the tracks. It was hollow and rusted, he said.

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The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case against unknown persons and launched an investigation into the incident.

The pipe was removed from the track, following which the train resumed its journey to Mumbai within a few minutes.