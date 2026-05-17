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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Bareilly man throws acid on woman, family after marriage proposal is rejected

Bareilly man throws acid on woman, family after marriage proposal is rejected

The incident takes place in the Shergarh area on Saturday, leaving the woman, her husband and 2 children injured

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PTI
Bareilly, Updated At : 08:43 AM May 17, 2026 IST
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A man allegedly threw acid on a married woman and her family members after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said.

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The incident took place in the Shergarh area on Saturday, leaving the woman, her husband and two children injured.

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The police said the family was sleeping in the verandah of their house when the accused allegedly entered through the roof and threw the acid on them through a mosquito net.

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Circle Officer, Mirganj, said, "Shergarh police received information around 6 am that four members of a family had suffered burns after an inflammable substance was thrown on them."

He said police found during the investigation that the accused, Umesh Kashyap, allegedly wanted to marry the woman despite being married himself.

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After she refused to marry him, Kashyap allegedly tried to throw the substance on Devi. In this process, other members of the family also suffered injuries, the officer said.

The injured were taken to the Shergarh Community Health Centre, where one of them was referred to the district hospital, police said.

An FIR has been registered, and teams have been formed to arrest the accused, they added.

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