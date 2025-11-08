DT
Barred from taking exam, UP college student sets himself ablaze

Barred from taking exam, UP college student sets himself ablaze

The 22-year-old suffered 70 per cent burns in the incident


PTI
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Updated At : 04:49 PM Nov 08, 2025 IST

Representational photo
A college student set himself ablaze on Saturday, after being allegedly not allowed to appear in an examination over non-payment of fees, in Budhana town of the Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

Ujjwal Rana (22), who suffered 70 per cent burns, was taken to a hospital. He was later referred to a higher centre for treatment where he remains critical, police said.

According to the police, Ujjwal is a second-year BA student at DAV College in Budhana.


