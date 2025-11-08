Barred from taking exam, UP college student sets himself ablaze
The 22-year-old suffered 70 per cent burns in the incident
Advertisement
A college student set himself ablaze on Saturday, after being allegedly not allowed to appear in an examination over non-payment of fees, in Budhana town of the Muzaffarnagar district, police said.
Advertisement
Ujjwal Rana (22), who suffered 70 per cent burns, was taken to a hospital. He was later referred to a higher centre for treatment where he remains critical, police said.
Advertisement
According to the police, Ujjwal is a second-year BA student at DAV College in Budhana.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement