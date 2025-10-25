DT
Bihar polls: 20 Samajwadi Party star campaigners to ramp up support for allies

Bihar polls: 20 Samajwadi Party star campaigners to ramp up support for allies

Star campaigners also include party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav

PTI
Ballia (UP), Updated At : 01:40 PM Oct 25, 2025 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office, in Lucknow. PTI file
Samajwadi Party announced 20 star campaigners, including party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav, to ramp up support for their INDIA bloc allies in the Bihar assembly polls.

SP leader Sanatan Pandey, who is on the list, on Saturday said he will campaign for in the state and urge people to vote for the Mahagathbandhan.

"If Bihar did not have Chhapra, Ara and Siwan, more than half of our boys would remain unmarried," Pandey said, highlighting the links between UP and Bihar.

"I will go to Bihar and ask people to vote and make a government of Mahagathbandhan as a dowry," he told reporters at the district headquarters.

The Samajwadi Party has supported the grand alliance in the Bihar assembly elections and has also backed the decision to name Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial face of the alliance.

Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on November 6 and November 11. Results will be declared on November 14.

