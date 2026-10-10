DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Bike-rider killed as 'Chinese manjha' slits his throat in UP's Gorakhpur

Bike-rider killed as 'Chinese manjha' slits his throat in UP's Gorakhpur

Victim Ramesh Kannaujia (35) worked at a cosmetics shop; he was on his way to work when the kite string got entangled around his neck, leaving him critically injured

article_Author
PTI
Gorakhpur, Updated At : 04:23 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ramesh got married 10 years ago and is survived by a nine-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son. iStock photo
Advertisement

A 35-year-old man died after 'Chinese manjha' kite string got entangled around his neck and sliced through nearly half of it, while he was riding his two-wheeler to work here on Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the incident took place near the Hawart embankment in the Ilahibagh area, under Tiwaripur police station, around 1.00 pm.

Advertisement

The victim, Ramesh Kannaujia (35), a resident of Suryakund, worked at a cosmetics shop. He was on his way to work when the glass-coated kite string got entangled around his neck, leaving him critically injured.

Advertisement

Passersby, with the help of police, rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Ramesh's family members reached the hospital after being informed about the incident. His wife Punna and father Fakire broke down on seeing the body.

Advertisement

Ramesh got married 10 years ago and is survived by a nine-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.

Circle Officer (Kotwali) Onkar Dutt Tiwari said an investigation into the incident is underway. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts