A 35-year-old man died after 'Chinese manjha' kite string got entangled around his neck and sliced through nearly half of it, while he was riding his two-wheeler to work here on Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the incident took place near the Hawart embankment in the Ilahibagh area, under Tiwaripur police station, around 1.00 pm.

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The victim, Ramesh Kannaujia (35), a resident of Suryakund, worked at a cosmetics shop. He was on his way to work when the glass-coated kite string got entangled around his neck, leaving him critically injured.

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Passersby, with the help of police, rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Ramesh's family members reached the hospital after being informed about the incident. His wife Punna and father Fakire broke down on seeing the body.

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Ramesh got married 10 years ago and is survived by a nine-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.

Circle Officer (Kotwali) Onkar Dutt Tiwari said an investigation into the incident is underway. The body has been sent for post-mortem.