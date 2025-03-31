DT
PT
BJP MLC puts up posters demanding apology from Akhilesh over 'cowshed' remarks, SP hits back

BJP MLC puts up posters demanding apology from Akhilesh over ‘cowshed’ remarks, SP hits back

Meanwhile, responding to BJP’s criticism, Akhilesh Yadav hit back and said, “Who knows more about cows than us?”
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 04:25 PM Mar 31, 2025 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajai Rai and Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali during an event on the Eid-ul-Fitr festival at Eidgah in Lucknow on Monday. Photo: PTI
The controversy over Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav’s recent remarks on cowsheds and cattle waste intensified on Monday, with posters demanding him to apologise appearing across Lucknow.

The posters were put up by BJP MLC Subhash Yadav, who accused Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Sanatan Dharma and cow-rearing communities.

Speaking in his Kannauj parliamentary constituency on March 28, Akhilesh Yadav had taken a jibe at the BJP government and said, “Kannauj has always spread the fragrance of brotherhood but the BJP spreads the stench of hatred. I urge people to completely remove this BJP stench so that Kannauj’s stalled development can move forward.”

“It (BJP) likes foul smells … which is why it is building cowsheds. We appreciate fragrance, which is why we were making a perfume park,” he had added.

Subhash Yadav on Monday accused the Samajwadi Party chief of disrespecting cow culture and Hindu traditions.

“Akhilesh Yadav said cowsheds and cow dung stink while perfumes smell good. If he has such a problem, he should drop ‘Yadav’ from his name and get a perfume amulet made by a maulana. He can rename himself Aurangzeb or Babur,” he said.

The BJP lawmaker further claimed that Akhilesh Yadav insulted Sanatan Dharma and Lord Krishna with his remarks.

“Yadavs are traditionally cow herders. How can a Yadav say cows and cowsheds smell bad? This is an insult not only to Yadavs but also other communities such as the Gurjars who are involved in cattle rearing. It is an attack on Hindu beliefs and he must apologise,2 he said.

Taking another swipe at the former chief minister, Subhash Yadav accused him of ignoring Hindu festivals while prioritising Muslim celebrations.

“Navratri and the Hindu new year began on Sunday but, instead of extending his wishes, Akhilesh Yadav was busy attending ‘iftar’ parties and celebrating Eid. If someone wants to indulge in politics against Sanatan Dharma, they should find another place because we won't allow it in India,” the MLC added.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on his remarks and BJP’s criticism, Akhilesh Yadav hit back and said, “Who knows more about cows than us?”

“Those putting up posters and debating on national television should actually work for cow protection instead of just talking,” the Samajwadi Party supremo told reporters outside an eidgah in Lucknow on Monday.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abbas Haider also dismissed the BJP MLC’s charges as politically motivated.

“These statements are made out of personal ambition. Some people believe that, by making such inflammatory comments, they can get a promotion within the BJP,” he said.

He also accused BJP of discriminating against backward communities, including Yadavs.

“BJP harbours hatred towards backward communities and does not allow them to rise. It is evident that leaders from such backgrounds are never truly promoted within the party,” Haider said.

He claimed Subhash Yadav was merely trying to please the BJP leadership.

“People like him believe that the more venom they spread, the more their political career will advance. But they forget that their caste and community will never truly benefit under BJP rule,” Haider added.

