BJP turns to Raja Bhaiya as MLC polls expose cracks in UP camp

The BJP’s effort to secure its arithmetic for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections has brought party state president Pankaj Chaudhary to the doorstep of Jan Satta Dal (Loktantrik) chief Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, as internal differences threaten to complicate the contest on several seats.

Chaudhary, along with MLC Govind Narayan Shukla, met Raja Bhaiya, the Kunda MLA, in what the BJP described as a courtesy meeting. However, its timing has triggered political interest because Raja Bhaiya has supported BJP candidates in Legislative Council elections on several occasions.

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The meeting is significant against the backdrop of the BJP having to work out its numbers across 11 MLC seats. Party leaders acknowledge that the contest could be difficult on several seats, including Lucknow graduate, both Varanasi seats, Gorakhpur-Faizabad, Agra and Allahabad-Jhansi.

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The immediate concern, however, appears to be closer to home. BJP MLC Devendra Pratap Singh, who has been elected several times from the Gorakhpur-Faizabad graduates’ constituency, has shown signs of discontent with the party. He reportedly left a programme attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 12 after not being given a place on the stage.

The episode was followed by the circulation of a letter attributed to Singh on social media on Monday, intensifying speculation over his next political move. There is now discussion within BJP circles that he could support Samajwadi Party candidate Sanjay Tripathi.

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If that happens, the issue would extend beyond a single rebel candidate: the BJP could face the challenge of managing local influence, candidate-level equations and cross-party support simultaneously in a Council election where individual constituencies have their own political arithmetic.

This is where Raja Bhaiya’s relevance comes into sharper focus. His influence, particularly in parts of central and eastern UP, gives his support potential importance in closely fought contests. The BJP’s outreach therefore appears aimed not merely at broad political optics but at keeping its electoral calculations intact.

For now, the BJP has maintained that the meeting was a courtesy call. But with internal discontent surfacing ahead of the MLC polls, the outreach underlines the importance the party is placing on managing allies and influential regional players while preventing its own camp from losing votes to rivals.