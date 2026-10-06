All eight Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh filed their nomination papers on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a show of strength by the ruling party ahead of the polls.

On the final day of nominations, BJP candidates Dharampal Singh, Radhakant Ojha, Prakash Pal, Vidyasagar Sonkar, Gopi Krishna Pandey, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan and Shruti Gangwar submitted their papers at the Vidhan Bhavan.

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CM Yogi congratulated the candidates and extended his best wishes to them as they formally entered the electoral contest.

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The nomination process was attended by a large number of senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State for Finance and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and state ministers Suresh Khanna, Rakesh Sachan, Ashish Patel, Sanjay Nishad, Kapil Dev Agarwal, JPS Rathore, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Girish Chandra Yadav, Brajesh Singh, Satish Chandra Sharma, Rajni Tiwari and Baldev Singh Aulakh, among others.

The presence of the Chief Minister and several senior members of the state government and party leadership underlined the BJP’s coordinated approach to the Rajya Sabha elections, with the party fielding eight candidates for the crucial round of polling in Uttar Pradesh.