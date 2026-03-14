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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Black marketing of LPG cylinders: 1,483 locations raided in Lucknow, 6 arrested

Black marketing of LPG cylinders: 1,483 locations raided in Lucknow, 6 arrested

Uttar Pradesh is the first state to initiate swift and strict action against black marketing

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PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 11:30 AM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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Amid the LPG crisis, Uttar Pradesh's Food and Civil Supplies Department conducted raids at 1,483 locations here and arrested six persons in an operation to check black marketing of cooking gas cylinders, according to an official statement.

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The raids were conducted on Friday, along with the district administration.

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As part of the operation, 24 FIRs were registered, said the statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government late on Friday night.

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In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions, the Food and Civil Supplies Department and the district administration are continuously monitoring the supply system of LPG cylinders and conducting inspections and raids across the state so that no shortage or irregularity occurs anywhere, it said.

In this regard, Chief Secretary S P Goyal has issued instructions to all district magistrates to take all necessary steps to maintain the availability of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders.

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Uttar Pradesh is the first state to initiate swift and strict action against black marketing. Under this drive, enforcement teams at the district level conducted inspections and raids at a total of 1,483 locations on Friday, the statement said.

During this operation, four FIRs were registered against LPG distributors and 20 against other individuals involved in the black marketing of LPG gas. Six persons were arrested from the spot and prosecution was initiated against 19 individuals, it said.ind

Through 4,108 LPG gas distributors operating in the state, delivery of LPG cylinders has been ensured to consumersutt according to their bookings.

Adequate stock of LPG cylinders is available with the distributors, and domestic LPG refills are being supplied as required, the statement said.

To monitor the supply system and ensure quick resolution of any issue, a 24-hour control room has been established at the office of the food commissioner. Officers of the Food and Civil Supplies Department have been deployed there, it said.

Control rooms have also been established in all districts across the state.

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