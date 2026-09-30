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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Blue drum murder case: Muskan, Sahil held guilty of killing Saurabh Rajput; sentencing to follow

Blue drum murder case: Muskan, Sahil held guilty of killing Saurabh Rajput; sentencing to follow

The trial came to an end after 13 months and 126 hearings

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PTI
Meerut (UP), Updated At : 05:53 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Sahil and Muskan joined the hearing virtually from the local jail where they are lodged. PTI/file
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A Meerut district court on Wednesday held Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla guilty of the murder of merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput in the sensational "Blue Drum" murder case, bringing the trial to an end after 13 months and 126 hearings.

Government counsel Krishna Kumar Chaubey said the court, while convicting the two, referred to a Supreme Court order, stressing strict punishment in serious crime cases.

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"The court has held Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla guilty of the murder of Saurabh Rajput and, while referring to a Supreme Court order, observed that perpetrators of such heinous and serious crimes should receive appropriate punishment so that a message goes out in society that the rule of law prevails," Chaubey told reporters.

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Sahil and Muskan joined the hearing virtually from the local jail where they are lodged.

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