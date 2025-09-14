DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Bodies of 14 monkeys found in UP village, poisoning suspected

Bodies of 14 monkeys found in UP village, poisoning suspected

FIR lodged against unknown persons under the Wildlife Protection Act
article_Author
PTI
Barabanki (UP), Updated At : 01:17 PM Sep 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The bodies of 14 monkeys suspected to have been poisoned were recovered from a village in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisement

People in Amserua village said the monkeys did not appear to be from the area, and officials suspect that they may have been brought from another place and given poisonous substances.

The forest inspector has lodged an FIR against unknown persons at the Kothi police station under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Advertisement

Harakh Range's regional forest inspector, Sachin Kumar Patel, said that he was on patrol duty around 7 pm on Friday evening, when villagers informed him about two dead monkeys.

The forest inspector found the monkeys near the water tank between Amserua and Deha Rahimpur. He found seven more monkeys lying dead at some distance in a paddy field.

Advertisement

The department's team returned after dark. The next day, villagers found five more dead monkeys, while one monkey was writhing in pain.

The forest department team reached the spot and sent the monkey that was found alive in critical condition to a veterinary hospital for treatment, and took the rest of the bodies into their custody.

Villagers said that there are no monkeys in the Amserua area. Forest department officers also expressed surprise as to how so many monkeys came to the area.

Forest inspector Patel said eight male and six female monkeys have been found dead.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted by a panel of three doctors at the veterinary hospital in Siddaur.

Remains of wheat and gram were seen in the jaws of all the monkeys. Prima facie, doctors suspect death due to poison. Also, the viscera of all the monkeys have been preserved and sent to a laboratory for examination.

Ranger Mohit Srivastava of the Harakh forest area said that, considering the seriousness of the matter, a case has been registered against unknown persons under the Wildlife Protection Act.

After the post-mortem report comes, more charges may be added, he said.

Villagers are being questioned and CCTV cameras installed on the roads leading to the village are being scanned, Kothi SHO Amit Singh Bhadauriya said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts