Bodies of elderly couple found at their home in UP's Jhansi; probe on
The couple lived in a house separate from the rest of their family, the police said
Bodies of an elderly couple, estimated to have died a few days ago, were found in suspicious circumstances at their home in the Sipri Bazar area of Jhansi district, police have said.
The couple lived in a house separate from the rest of their family, the police said, adding that the matter was being investigated.
Superintendent of Police (City) Preeti Singh said that Jaspal, a resident of the Masihaganj area, informed police late on Saturday evening that his parents, who lived in a house nearby, had been found dead.
Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered the bodies of Vishwanath (aged approximately 70) and his wife Bhuvan Devi (65).
Prima facie, it appeared that the couple had died about four or five days ago, she said.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.