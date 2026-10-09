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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Body of UP youth found with head severed in Zirakpur park

Body of UP youth found with head severed in Zirakpur park

Wife, 10-month-old child missing since October 6; murder case registered against 4 unidentified persons

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 12:03 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The body of a young man with his head severed was found at Nature Park near the dumping ground in the Peermuchchalla area of Zirakpur on Thursday morning. Image credit/iStock
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The body of a young man with his head severed was found at Nature Park near the dumping ground in the Peermuchchalla area of Zirakpur on Thursday morning, with the police probing the case as a suspected murder.

Morning walkers from nearby residential societies spotted the body and informed the police.

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The deceased, aged around 20-22 years, had a tattoo bearing the name ‘Vishal’ on his arm, which is among the key clues available to the police.

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The police are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

The victim, identified as Vishal, was a daily wager from Uttar Pradesh who lived in rented accommodation in Shiv Nagar, Peermuchchalla, with his wife and child.

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Based on the statement of the victim’s mother, the police have registered a murder case against four unidentified persons.

The victim’s wife and their 10-month-old child have been missing since October 6, the police said.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation. A forensic team also examined the scene and collected samples.

The severed head was found around three feet from the body. The police took both the body and the head into custody for further investigation.

The police are also gathering information about missing persons in the surrounding areas.

Investigators are trying to establish whether the murder took place inside the park or whether the body was dumped there after the killing elsewhere.

The movement of people and vehicles around the park is being examined.

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